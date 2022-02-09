WOW! Check out who is Ulka Gupta aka Banni's favourite on the sets of Banni Chow Home Delivery

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery hit the small screens a few months ago.

The show stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles.

While Ulka plays the role of Banni, Pravisht is seen as Yuvan.

Banni Chow Home Delivery has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the screen.

Ulka is slaying in the role of Banni and fans are loving her in a totally different avatar.

We all know that Ulka enjoys a great fan following on social media.

The actress has become a household name for her role Banni from the show.

We all have seen that Ulka gets along really well with all her co-stars.

And now, Ulka seems to have found her favourite co-star on the sets of Banni Chow.

Harsh Vashisht who plays the character of Veer Singh Rathod.

The viewers are in love with Harsh's performance in the show.

Well, it seems Harsh and Ulka have developed a great bond on the sets of the show.

Harsh shared a cute selfie with Ulka and captioned it by saying he is 'Bannified'.

Ulka reshared the post and totally agreed to Harsh's caption.

Take a look:

What do you think about these BFFs of Banni Chow sets? Tell us in the comments.

Banni Chow Home Delivery is produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal.

The drama series is inspired by a Bengali show Khukumoni Home Delivery which is aired on Star Jalsha.

The show also stars Parvati Sehgal, Rajendra Chawla, Ayush Anand, Sonal Vengurlekar, Priyank Tatariya, Pooja Singh, Sheetal Jaiswal, and Payal Gupta among others.

