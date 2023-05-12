Wow! Check Yesha Rughani’s amazing transformation over the years

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 12/05/2023 - 13:18
Yesha Rughani

MUMBAI: Yesha Rughani is a well known actress in the entertainment industry. She debuted in the TV industry with  Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey. The actress has a massive fan base who love to know what she is up to. 

For the unversed, Yesha once used to be a chubby girl but has transformed herself into a fit and hot diva of late. Her physical transformation has surprised many. The actress seems to have followed a disciplined diet and workout regime. 

Apart from her debut show Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey, Yesha has also been seen in shows like Muskaan and Sony SAB's fantasy series Hero Gayab Mode. She created quite an impact for her role in Star Plus's Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey.

What are your thoughts on Yesha’s transformation? Tell us in the comments section below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Indiaforum

Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey Yesha Rughani Sony Sab Hero Gayab mode Star Plus Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey TV news TellyChakkar
About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 12/05/2023 - 13:18

