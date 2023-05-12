Wow! Check Yesha Rughani’s amazing transformation over the years

MUMBAI: Yesha Rughani is a well known actress in the entertainment industry. She debuted in the TV industry with Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey. The actress has a massive fan base who love to know what she is up to.

For the unversed, Yesha once used to be a chubby girl but has transformed herself into a fit and hot diva of late. Her physical transformation has surprised many. The actress seems to have followed a disciplined diet and workout regime.

Apart from her debut show Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey, Yesha has also been seen in shows like Muskaan and Sony SAB's fantasy series Hero Gayab Mode. She created quite an impact for her role in Star Plus's Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey.

