Wow! Cheshta Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta Embrace Festive Love Ahead of Christmas Celebrations!

Temptation Island alumni Cheshta Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta are spreading festive cheer with heartwarming pictures that showcase their cosy and joyous bond. The couple, who found love on the reality show, is gearing up for Christmas celebrations, and their affectionate photos have captivated netizens.
Cheshta

MUMBAI: Cheshta Bhagat and Arjun Aneja, participants in Temptation Island India, faced relationship challenges as trust was tested on the show. However, Cheshta chose to leave the show with Nikhil Mehta, marking the beginning of their love journey.

As Christmas approaches, Cheshta and Nikhil share heartwarming pictures that exude love and happiness. The couple, dressed in casual attire, can be seen cosying up against the backdrop of a sparkling Christmas tree. Cheshta captions the post, "It's the season to sparkle," adding to the festive joy.

Cheshta and Nikhil have been unapologetic about expressing their love and admiration for each other. Their social media accounts frequently feature moments of togetherness, showcasing the deep bond they share.

The pictures capture the couple's excitement for Christmas, with eyes filled with love as they gaze at each other. Dressed casually, Cheshta opts for ripped denim and a white top, while Nikhil sports white jeans and an olive green tee, complete with a white cap.

Temptation Island India, hosted by Karan Kundrra and Mouni Roy, tested real-life couples' relationships as they lived in separate villas alongside tempters. Cheshta Bhagat and Arjun Aneja entered the show as a couple but parted ways during the finale. Cheshta chose Nikhil Mehta, and since then, the couple has been sharing their love journey on social media.

Cheshta and Nikhil's festive pictures hint at the continuation of their love story, celebrating the joyous season together. The couple's cosy and affectionate moments offer a glimpse into the warmth of their relationship.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/24/2023 - 20:00

