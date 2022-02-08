Wow! Choti Sarrdaarni: Apart from being an actor, Seher aka Nimrit Ahluwalia is also good at this! Deet inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Colors TV’s Choti Sarrdaarni has become an immensely popular show.

It is one of the most popular shows telecasted with an intriguing storyline and awe-striking love drama and is about to showcase some major drama in the upcoming track of the show.

Nimrit Ahluwalia plays the role of Seher in the show. She has shared a beautiful video of her graceful expression. Looks like apart from acing superb acting skills she is the queen of expression. She looks super adorable in this video.

Check out the video:

In the incoming track, we see that Seher, Karan, and Param video call Khushi, and they ask her to come. Later, Rajveer comes there and Seher gives a phone to Rajveer asking him to talk to Khushi. Khushi comes to know about Seher and Rajveer's relationship and she decides to separate them. OMG! How will Seher handle the upcoming storm in her life? It will be interesting to see what happens next in the show.

