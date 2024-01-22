Wow! From Danish Akhtar Saifi to Ekagra Dwivedi, here are the actors who played the role of Lord Hanuman on Television

MUMBAI : Mythology has always been one of the most loved as well as watched genres on Indian Television. There is something mesmerizing and visually appealing that takes the breath away of the audience as they watch the different characters come alive on screen.

Lord Hanuman is one such character from mythology that has always captured the imagination of viewers. Today, let us take a look at actors who have played the role of Lord Hanuman.

Dara Singh

He is perhaps one of the very first most memorable actors who played the role of Lord Hanuman in the Tv show Ramayan.

Danish Akhtar Saifi

The actor brought Lord Hanuman alive in the show Siya Ke Ram. Speaking of his experience he said, “Once again stepping into the character of the revered role of Hanuman is an honour. In ‘Karmadhikari Shanidev’ I am ready to soar again in this new chapter of divine storytelling. Through this show, it’s a unique joy to bring the divine relationship between Shani Dev and Hanuman to the screen for the first time.”

Nirbhay Wadhwa

The actor played the role of Lord Hanuman with aplomb in Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman and is currently also seen in Srimad Ramayan.

Ekagra Dwivedi

Ekagra who has played the part of ‘Krishna’ in the TV show ‘Bhootu’, has also impressed as a child actor in Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram as Lord Hanuman.

Raj Mange

The child actor portrayed the role of a young Lord Hanuman in the Tv show Jai Jai Jai Bajrang Bali and won audiences hearts.

Raj Premi

Raj played the role of Lord Hanuman winning millions of hearts in the TV show Jai Hanuman

Vindu Dara Singh

Like Father Like Son! Just like his father Dara Singh played the iconic and most memorable depiction of Lord Hanuman in the 1976 show Ramayan, his son Vindu Dara Singh has now portrayed the same role in the TV show Jai Veer Hanuman.

