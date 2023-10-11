Wow! From Dheeraj Dhoopar, to Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, stars shine bright at Sandiip Sikcand’s grand Diwali bash

MUMBAI: Well known Tv producer Sandiip Sikcand threw a lavish Diwali Party recently and the celebrations were attended by celebs like Adaa Khan, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, among others. The stars came in their ethnic best and looked stunning. Check out their glimpses as they pose for the paparazzi.

Divyanka Tripathi came in a floral printed sharara, with hair tied in a bun and minimal accessories. She looked stunning for sure.

Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu actor Dheeraj Dhoopar looked handsome in a black kurta pyjama with wife Vinny seen in a white printed saree.

Naagin actress Adaa Khan looked gorgeous in a lavender shimmery lehenga. Her accessories and makeup were on point with her look.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress Chahat Khanna came in a gold colored anarkali suit with hubby and stole the show for sure!

Ruslaan Mumtaz looked handsome in a pink and white suit and has his wife Nirali Mehta for company.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Segal who tied the knot in June this year with Ashesh Sajnani came in a rustic orange saree and looked every bit a gorgeous newly wed bride.

Sambhavna Seth looked stunning in a multi-colored saree with hubby Avinash Dwivedi for company.

Credit-Bollywoodbubble