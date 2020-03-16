Wow! Did Rakhi Sawant and Adil patch up post their break-up?

Rakhi Sawant and Adil are the most loved couples on television and today the actress was upset with Adil and had hinted on a break-up with him since he didn’t come and meet her at the airport.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 19:00
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house where she won the hearts of the audience.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She had grabbed the headlines as she finally revealed the face of her husband Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show.

But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake, and finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

We have seen very often how the actress broke down in front of the media while remembering Ritiesh, her ex-husband, and said how much she loved him and how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she has found the love of her life.

The actress introduced the love of her life through a video call while interacting with the media and looked super hot and happy.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her love life with her new partner, 'Adil'.

Earlier today we had reported that Rakhi and Adil had parted ways as he didn’t come to meet her at the airport and hence she is upset with him.

Recently she shared a video where he said that Adil was upset after watching her interview with the media and hence he is coming to meet her and she is confused about whether to meet him or not but she is happy that he told her to attest that he is coming.

Well, seems like Rakhi’s relationship is complicated and she doesn’t know how to go about it.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

