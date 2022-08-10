WOW! Did You know that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein's Neil Bhatt, had to struggle through These things before becoming a huge star?

MUMBAI:Neil Bhatt is an Indian television actor known for portraying Ranveer Singh Vaghela in Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and ACP Virat Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

Neil studied law but acting and dance have always been his passion. In 2020, Bhatt met actress Aishwarya Sharma on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and the couple soon fell in love. They announced their engagement in January 2021 and got married in November 2021 in Ujjain.

His portrayal of Virat Chavan has been loved and adored by fans a lot.

While Neil is one of the biggest stars of the TV world now, there was a period of time when he had to face struggles.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, he revealed that there was a time when he did not have work and he also stated that even though he did not have work, he never got depressed during the hard times.

He also revealed that he needed money to pay the bills, and live a normal life and for everything one needs money, and he also revealed that he approached people himself for work and he believes that there should be no shame in asking people for work, it does not make one small.

As reported in ABP news, Reflecting on his hardships, he also revealed that needs and requirements often reveal life’s dark truth. But he also found hope, he also revealed that during his hard time, some people stepped up to help, while some did not, but he does not have any grudges against them as they might have had their own reasons.

But he reveals that his hard times have taught him a lot.

Neil currently essays the role of Virat Chavan in one of the most popular shows on TV right now and is one of the most beloved stars, and maybe his struggles have made him stronger and brought him to a place of success.

