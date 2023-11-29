Wow! Dipika Kakar opens up about her fondest memory from her days at Bigg Boss 12; Says ‘Salman Khan sir would get…’

MUMBAI : Dipika Kakar recalls that Salman Khan, the host, would deliver food to the contestants every Friday during her Bigg Boss 12 days. It was one of her favorite Bigg Boss memories, she said. She also discussed how much she enjoys feeding people and how passionate she is about cooking. The actress recently prepared biryani for the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 team as well.

Speaking about her love of cooking, Dipika Kakar mentioned how much she enjoys feeding others. She recalled her Bigg Boss 12 days, saying, “I remember in Bigg Boss, on Fridays, Salman Khan sir would get food from his house. and it would be different every time. We would long for Fridays to come because ghar ka khana ayega.”

She continued, “The food would be sent with so much love and there would be varieties of food for veg and non-veg people. There would be several starters, 2 different non-veg, ek-do sabzi, dal, and raita.”

She further mentioned that Salman Khan would ask them if they enjoyed the cuisine at the conclusion of the show. And this is the one Bigg Boss memory she has never let go of. For those who don't know, Bigg Boss 12's winner was Dipika Kakkar.

She also mentioned on her vlog that she cooked 18 kg of biryani for the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 cast. She said she put in 10 kg of meat and 8 kg of rice. The actress stated, “I will take this to Shoaib’s set tomorrow. Actually, everyone from Shoaib’s team has been requesting that they want to have biryani cooked by his family. And if somebody has been requesting so earnestly, and you don’t give, it feels bad.” She packed the team raita and shahi tukda in addition to the biryani.

