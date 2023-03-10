Wow! Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim reveal the name of the their home which has a big connection to their fans

MUMBAI: Popular Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim who are also a married couple in real life, are on cloud nine, as they are expecting their first child together. The couple who celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary in February this year have announced that they are going to be parents soon with a cute social media post. The couple welcomed their baby boy on 21st June, who was born prematurely.

Dipika and Shoaib who are clearly enjoying their new phase of parenthood are on cloud 9 as they have moved into their new home and given fans a glimpse of it. The duo have tastefully decorated their house which is extremely special for them. He has taken a picture with the carpenters who have fulfilled their wishes in making their dream home come alive. Shoaib elaborated on it and said, “Our house was all complete, just the trophy rack was left and now it is finally done. We have kept it in gold to add to the living room's theme. There are few decor items left to add to the trophies rack, while both Dipika and my trophies are shining in the rack already.”

Shoaib and Dipika’s home is named as #Shoika, which is the fans’ ship name given to them by them as it is a culmination of both Shoaib and Dipika's names. Shoaib added, “Shoaib further added, “This is our dream house and it is finally ready, we used to always wish for a huge home with some amazing interiors. Our wish is finally fulfilled. Then it was time to make the nameplate. Whenever this house was done we had thought that we would name this home the name that the fans, friends and everyone who has been on our journey with us gave us this name 'Shoaika' so we decided that our dream home would be 'Shoaika House'.”

There are rumors that Shoaib might participate in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 17.

