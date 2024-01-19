Wow: Drashti Dhami and friends visit Nakuul Mehta; and have a special BFF reunion around his birthday!

MUMBAI: Drashti Dhami, Sanaya Irani, Nakuul Mehta and the others have been in the television industry for a long time and are thick friends of each other. They all share a strong bond and it is evident from their social media handles.

Drashti recently celebrated her birthday and shared a delightful post about her enjoyable trip with Sanaya. Meanwhile, Nakuul celebrated his birthday on January 17 and took to his social media handle to showcase how he marked the occasion. He posted pictures capturing moments with the people he holds dear, expressing that his heart is full with the abundance of phone calls and messages from friends, family, and loved ones.

Take a look at the pictures he shared:

Now, seems like Drashti took out time and has visited Nakuul with some other close friends and have spent quality time together. She took to her social media handle to share a group picture.

Drashti with her husband Niraj Khemka and friends Alok Sangal, Amrita Saluja, Nishchay Gogia, Nakuul and his wife Jankee Mehta can be seen in the frame.

Take a look:

Don’t Drashti and Nakuul give BFF goals?

