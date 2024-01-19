Wow: Drashti Dhami and friends visit Nakuul Mehta; and have a special BFF reunion around his birthday!

She shared a group picture on her social media handle to capture the moment.
Drashti Dhami and friends visit Nakuul Mehta

MUMBAI: Drashti Dhami, Sanaya Irani, Nakuul Mehta and the others have been in the television industry for a long time and are thick friends of each other. They all share a strong bond and it is evident from their social media handles.

Drashti recently celebrated her birthday and shared a delightful post about her enjoyable trip with Sanaya. Meanwhile, Nakuul celebrated his birthday on January 17 and took to his social media handle to showcase how he marked the occasion. He posted pictures capturing moments with the people he holds dear, expressing that his heart is full with the abundance of phone calls and messages from friends, family, and loved ones.

(Also Read: Congrats: Drashti Dhami achieves a new milestone of 3 million followers on social media!)

Take a look at the pictures he shared:

Now, seems like Drashti took out time and has visited Nakuul with some other close friends and have spent quality time together. She took to her social media handle to share a group picture.

Drashti with her husband Niraj  Khemka and friends Alok Sangal, Amrita Saluja, Nishchay Gogia, Nakuul and his wife Jankee Mehta can be seen in the frame.

Take a look:

Don’t Drashti and Nakuul give BFF goals?

TellyChakkar sends good wishes to Nakuul and wishes him a belated birthday. Show your love for Nakuul in the comment section below!

Keep reading this space for latest updates from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space. (Also Read: Exclusive! Gulshan Devaiah on whether screen time matters to him or depth of character, “If the screen time is a lot but there’s not much in the character, I won’t do it.”)

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates from the Entertainment World!

Drashti Dhami Sanaya Irani Nakuul Mehta Alok Sangal Amrita Saluja Nishchay Gogia Instagram TellyChakkar
