Wow! Erica Fernandes breaks her silence on her marriage plans; read to know more

Erica Fernandes breaks her silence on her marriage plans

Erica is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses on television and she has a massive fan following. Now while interacting with her fans Erica revealed about her marriage plans.
MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes has been the talk of the town for her fashion game and flawless acting skills. The diva loves to experiment with different outfits.

Erica is considered as one of the best actresses on television and she has a massive fan following.

She has been part of many music videos. The last being with Harshad Chopda and Rohman Shawl, and the audiences loved their chemistry.

The actress has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to her. They keep showering a lot of love on her.

Erica started her career at a very early stage of her life; she was barely 16 when she started her modeling career.

She participated in many beauty pageants and even won some titles as well. After that, she did many South movies as an actress and has some successful films in her kitty.

She then ventured into television with the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and her character Dr. Sonakshi became a household name.

Post that, she also essayed the famous role of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was last seen in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3, where she reprised her role of Dr. Sonakshi Bose.

Post that she has been shooting for many music videos and currently she is based in Dubai.

The actress is quite active on her social media account and she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts.

Recently, the actress took a Q and A round where she answered the fan's questions.

One of her fans asked her what she is getting married to which the actress replied “Oh! I have actually set up a betting pool for that. If you can accurately predict the date, I will split the winnings with you. Any takers/

Well, with this answer one definitely gages that Erica is in no mood of marrying and that she is waiting for the right time.

There is no doubt that the fans miss watching Erica on the screen and we hope that she returns back soon.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

