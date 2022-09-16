Wow! Erica Fernandes finally talks about her boyfriend

MUMBAI : Erica Fernandes has been talking of the town for her fashion game and flawless acting skills. The diva loves to experiment with different outfits.

The actress is considered as one of the best actresses on television and she has a massive fan following.

Erica has been part of many music videos, the last one being with Harshad Chopda and Rohman Shawl, and the audiences loved their chemistry.

The actress has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to her. They keep showering a lot of love on her.

Erica started her career at a very early stage of her life; she was barely 16 when she started to model.

She participated in many pageants and won some titles too! After that, she did many south movies as an actress and has some successful films in her kitty.

And then she ventured into television with the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and her character Dr. Sonakshi became a household name.

Post that, she also essayed the famous role of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was last seen in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3, where she reprised her role of Dr. Sonakshi Bose.

Recently the actress took the answer and question feature on her social media account where Erica was answering all the questions asked by her fans.

One of fans asked if she has a boyfriend, to which Erica had if she had a boyfriend only she would be able to reveal out to the world and currently she doesn’t have anyone.

In a way, Erica has confirmed that she is single and doesn’t have anyone in her life.

Well, there is no doubt that Erica is one of the most loved actresses on television and the fans can’t wait to see her back on TV.

