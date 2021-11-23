Wow! Erica Fernandes looks super hot in her NEW LOOKS in Dubai Fashion Mexico 2020

MUMBAI: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress Erica Fernandes is in Dubai walking the ramp of Dubai Fashion Mexico 2020. Post her TV stint, the actress looks unrecognisable in her stylish International avatar with hair cut to the shoulder length.

Erica has taken her style but this time to another level. Here, she is seen sporting a feminine style with the headgear being the highlight of the look.

Also Read: BEAUTIFUL! Times when Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actress Erica Fernandes flaunted the most stylish hairstyles

In the floral black gown and eccentric earrings, Erica looks like a global star. The actress' looks have been admired by her co-star and close friend Shubhaavi Choksey who commented, "I wish I was there tooooooooooo awesome looks eri …. All the best for mannnnnnyyyyy more."

Also Read: AWW! Look at Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 co-stars Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes aka Dev and Sonakshi TWINNING on the sets

The actress' looks on different days of the ramp walk have made fans swoon over her beauty and style. Several have praised her in the comments and called themselves 'proud'.

Credit: TOI