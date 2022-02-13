WOW! This is Erica Fernandes’s Most Expensive Purchase, the details will shock you!

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one of the most well-known television personalities. She rose to fame after playing Sonakshi in the TV drama Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She was cast with Shaheer Sheikh, a well-known actor, and actress Supriya Pilgaonkar, who also had a key role in the show. It was a big hit with the public, and everyone adored Erica and Shaheer's relationship.

Erica, who rose to fame with her portrayal as Sonakshi in 'Kuch Rang Pyaar ki Bhi,' later played Prerna in the revival of 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay.'

Erica is quite active on Instagram, and she frequently takes time to communicate with her fans and followers, as well as give sneak peeks and other content.

Erica hosted an Instagram AMA session yesterday, which was a 'Ask Me Anything session where she answered a slew of fan questions, and here are the responses that have piqued fans' interest.

When a fan asked Erica about what has been her most expensive purchase, she replied saying that “ I do not make any impulsive purchases but I make rather Calculative expensive purchases, so it might be small things that I don’t really remember.

While fans were curious to know what Erica has splurged on , she did not reveal exact details of the same.

Erica was last seen in ‘Kuch Rang Pyar ke Aise Bhi’ opposite Shaheer Sheikh.

