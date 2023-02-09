WOW! Fahmaan Khan shares glimpses of BTS of THIS song, making his fans drool

The internet is now poised to be completely smashed with his upcoming song ‘Beirada,’ directed by Fahmaan Khan. Fahmaan is not only directing the project but also co-starring in the song with Hiba Nawab.
Fahmaan Khan

MUMBAI: Fahmaan Khan is one of the most popular actors on the small screen. The handsome hunk is currently ruling several hearts with his amazing performance as Ravi in Colors' show Dharampatni.

The actor is reaching new levels of success with every passing day and every project he is signing.

He recently unveiled the BTS video for the song by Beirada. Fahmaan Khan is shown getting ready in the opening scene of the video before assuming the director's chair and beginning the production.

He was seen directing his co-star Hiba Nawab in the video. She was photographed donning all-black outfits with floral designs. In just a moment, Fahmaan appeared to be organizing and leading his group in preparation for the shoot.

In addition, he was seen leading the group as music played in the background. He may be seen doing his best to make sure everything happens as planned ensuring the best shots are obtained.

Fahmaan's performances like Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Imlie, and others have earned him widespread recognition. But he became an overnight sensation because of his performance as Aryan Singh Rathore in Imlie. The on-screen chemistry between Fahmaan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan received positive reviews.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

 


 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 09/02/2023 - 18:35

