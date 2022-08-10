Wow! Faltu’s lead Niharika Chouksey brings in her birthday with this power couple of Television, read on to know more…

MUMBAI :Actress Niharika Chouksey is immensely loved for her role in ‘Faltu’. She ventured into the television industry with the serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She once mentioned that she convinced her father to leave Madhya Pradesh and come to Mumbai when she aspired to work in the entertainment industry as a child artist.

Niharika, who turns 18 today, brought in her birthday with some special friends. And those included the most loved couple of TV presently Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopra aka Akshara and Abhimanyu of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The Faltu actress shared some fun glimpses from her birthday party and captioned it, “Old friends, new memories.” Niharika looks gorgeous in a black sequinned dress.

Fans were excited to watch these popular TV faces together. One commented, “Ohhh my #abhira Thu thu thu #abhiraforever #harshali #pranaliharshadforever #yehrishtakyakehlatahai’ Another one wrote, “Beautiful pictures” one commented, “My Rockstar #PranaliRathod” Another one wrote, “purani nishtha..nayi faltu”

