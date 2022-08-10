Wow! Faltu’s lead Niharika Chouksey brings in her birthday with this power couple of Television, read on to know more…

Niharika, who turns 18 today, brought in her birthday with some special friends. And those included the most loved couple of TV…
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 09:41
Niharika Chouksey brings in her birthday with this power couple of Television

MUMBAI :Actress Niharika Chouksey is immensely loved for her role in ‘Faltu’. She ventured into the television industry with the serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She once mentioned that she convinced her father to leave Madhya Pradesh and come to Mumbai when she aspired to work in the entertainment industry as a child artist.

Also Read-Faltu’s Niharika Chouksey shows us her biggest fan, see who it is

Niharika, who turns 18 today, brought in her birthday with some special friends. And those included the most loved couple of TV presently Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopra aka Akshara and Abhimanyu of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The Faltu actress shared some fun glimpses from her birthday party and captioned it, “Old friends, new memories.” Niharika looks gorgeous in a black sequinned dress.

Fans were excited to watch these popular TV faces together. One commented, “Ohhh my #abhira  Thu thu thu  #abhiraforever #harshali #pranaliharshadforever #yehrishtakyakehlatahai’ Another one wrote, “Beautiful pictures” one commented, “My Rockstar #PranaliRathod” Another one wrote, “purani nishtha..nayi faltu”

Check out the pictures here;

 


What did you think of these pictures?

Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read- Faltu’s actress Niharika Chouksey shares a never-seen-before picture with the fans, check it out

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

Faltu Niharika Chouksey AbhiRa Akshara Abhimanyu Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Karishma Sawant Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 09:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Finally! Anuj and Anupama reunite on their first marriage anniversary
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Wow! Faltu’s lead Niharika Chouksey brings in her birthday with this power couple of Television, read on to know more…
MUMBAI :Actress Niharika Chouksey is immensely loved for her role in ‘Faltu’. She ventured into the television industry...
Pandya Store: Woah! Krish happy with court’s decision, Shweta fails to trap him
MUMBAI:Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists....
What! Shaheer Sheikh joins Anupamaa, read on to know more
MUMBAI :Shaheer Nawaz Sheikh is one of the well-known faces of the Tv industry. He has impressed fans with his...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Romantic! Angad and Sahiba sip juice from the same glass
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya actresses Anjum Faikh and Ruhi Chaturvedi to participate in the upcoming season?
MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Recent Stories
Sad! Bollywood actors whose films released after their demise
Sad! Bollywood actors whose films released after their demise
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shalin Bhanot embraces a homeless guy
Wonderful! Shalin Bhanot embraces a homeless guy, gives him money to buy food
NACH BALIYE SEASON
Nach Baliye Season 10 : Exclusive! Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Sheikh to particiape in the show?
Exclusive! Sai Ketan Rao talks about fans being an integral part of his journey and his character on the show Chashni, “He knows
Exclusive! Sai Ketan Rao talks about fans being an integral part of his journey and his character on the show Chashni, “He knows what he is doing, but he acts dumb because he has to achieve something”!
BARC
BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enters top 2; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya sees a drop in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie
Anupamaa : Big Twist! Anuj to divorce Anupama finally their love story comes to an end
Anupamaa : Big Twist! Anuj to divorce Anupama, their love story comes to an end
Entertainment Ki Raat – Houseful : Wow! This is how , Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shiv Thakare prove that the friendship of the “Man
Entertainment Ki Raat – Houseful : Wow! This is how Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shiv Thakare prove that the friendship of the “Mandali” gang is real