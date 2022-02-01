WOW! Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan: Agathasya and Pakhi are Too-hot to handle in this Video posted by them! Fans are curious to know what's brewing?

MUMBAI: Colors TV's new serial Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention because of its intriguing and gripping plot. Agasthya and Paakhi are played by Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh, respectively, while Ishaan, Pakhi's love interest, is played by Akshit Sukhija.

Pakhi's secret lover and best friend in the show is Agasthya. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh's chemistry has a lot of fans. The fans are quite interested to see how fate will connect them. Are they going to fight for each other or against each other?

The show has generated a lot of buzz, and the actors are working around the clock to give the greatest performance possible. But, despite the long hours and constant promotions, the stars take out time to have fun.

ALSO READ:WOW! Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan: Agasthaya, Pakhi, and Ishaan host a special luxurious screening for the show’s premiere, Paras Kalnawat attends! Pictures inside!

Zain and Reem's Chemistry is quite palpable from the promos of the show and fans have got quite a surprise when Zain and Reem posted a too hot to handle reel, the reel has fans wanting for more and has also made them selected for what's coming up on the show. Check out the Reel here:

The actors of the show often take out time to share glimpses and behind the scenes with fans and followers.

Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan is the third Season and iteration of the show Starring Zain Imam, Reem Sameer Shaikh, and Akshit Sukhija.

The first Season starred Arjun Bijlani and Alisha Panwar in lead roles. While the second season starred Helly Shah, Rrahul Sudhir, and Vishal Vashishtha in lead roles.

For More Entertainment News, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: Ouch! Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan: Pakhi aka Reem Shaikh gets called ‘Nautanki’ just before the shows’ premiere! Read inside to find out who the person is?