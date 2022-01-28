WOW! Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan's Pakhi aka Reem Shaikh REVEALS this about her Job at 'Fanaa'!

MUMBAI: "Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan" will feature Reem Shaikh as Pakhi with Zain Imam and Akshit Sukhija. The series is the third installment in the Ishq Mein Marjawan franchise.

Shaikh is quite active on social media, sharing secret peeks and glimpses into her life, whether it's on the set or from her personal life.

Reem Shaikh, who began her career as a kid artist, is one star to keep an eye on. She is one of the most admired personas on social media, influencing other fashionistas. Her role as Kalyani in Tujhse Hai Raabta made her famous. Her chemistry with co-star Sehban Azim is also adored by fans.

Reem took to Instagram to re-share a story where she tells what according to her is the most important job of the day. For her, it is chewing her game in between shots, Reem couldn't stop her laughter, Take a look at the video here:

Reem who began her career when she was just six years old was seen as a child actor in shows like Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Chakravartin Ashok Samrat, Diya Aur Baati Hum among others

Reem is currently starring in Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan with Zain Imam and Akshit Sukhija which airs on colors starting #1st of January.

