WOW! Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan's Zain Imam to star in Mohabbatein’s sequel?

Zain Imam is quite a known personality in the Television world and rose to fame with his portrayal of Yuvraj Luthra in Tashan-E-Ishq, Neil Khanna in Naamkarann, and Kabir Mittal in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Samparna. Zain currently stars as Agasthaya in Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan a billionaire who is in love with Paakhi his best friend but is secretly obsessed with her.

In the show, 'Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan', we are finally starting to see the manic and obsessive side of Agasthaya and his only mission in life is to keep Paakhi to himself.

Even though he plays a very layered and dark character on the show, Zain looks pretty fun in real life, he often takes to social media accounts to share snippets and sneak peeks of his real and shoot life on Instagram and also makes content that fans love, he recently posted a reel in which he is wearing a black sherwani and looks dapper but it is the tune that has people wondering that if Zain should be roped into part of a 'Mohhbatein Sequel if there ever is one, take a look at the video here:

The show has gained a lot of attention, and the actors are working around the clock to give it their all. Celebrities find time for themselves despite grueling hours and relentless promotion.

Meanwhile in the show, we see that Ishan will be present at his bachelor party. Agasthya will approach Ishan wearing an animal mask. The latter will become alarmed and request that he not approach him.

Ishan will threaten him with death. Paakhi's father will attempt to wrest the alcohol bottle from Ishan's grip before he can cause any harm.

Ishaan slaps Paakhi's father, Paakhi enters at that same and she is shocked and furious.

What will Paakhi do now?

