WOW! Fans going to witness sizzling romance between #Sirav in Sasural Simar Ka 2

Yamini is confident that she will win with her sensuous singing while Simar has the power of spirituality as she sings religious songs. Who will win?

 

Submitted by tellychakkar-sushant on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 16:27
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. One of the most popular shows, Sasural Simar Ka 2’s gripping tale has kept the audiences hooked to their television screens. The upcoming episode is set to unfold a lot of drama.  

Avinash aka Aarav has shared exciting behind the scenes from the upcoming track. Looks like fans are going to witness some sizzling romance between Simar and Aarav. Are you thrilled to see what's going to happen in the track let us know in the comments. 

Meanwhile in the show, Yamini Devi talks about the contract and starts finding faults in Simar's singing, Geetanjali Devi challenges Yamini to compete with Simar.

Therefore, now begins a competition between Simar and Yamini Devi on the stage.

Yamini is confident that she will win with her sensuous singing while Simar has the power of spirituality as she sings religious songs. Who will win? 

