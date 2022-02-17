Wow! Fatejo and Jasrik celebrated this Milestone on the sets of Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns. It features Isha Malviya, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary, and Karan Grover.

Also read: OMG! Prisha caught gossiping about THESE actors on the sets of Udaariyaan

Team Udaariyaan celebrated the milestone of 300 episodes. In this video, we see Isha Malviya, Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, and the whole team of Udaariyaan cutting the cake.

Check out the video:

The cast is very much grateful to the audiences who showered the show with immense love and made this possible. Also, they hope that they keep supporting the show as they did over the years.

Also read: Super Sexy! Udaariyan fame Isha Malviya turns head by flaunting her sexy avatar

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com