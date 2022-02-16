Wow! Find out the expensive car collection of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Dileep Joshi

MUMBAI: Dilip Joshi needs no introduction. His character Jethalal from the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is extremely among the fans. Well, the show also has huge fan followers. It has been running for the last 13 years.

Apart from Dilip Joshi, it also features Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha, Munmum Dutta, etc. in key roles. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi, went on air in July 2008. Dilip has also worked in Bollywood with well-known actors including Salman Khan.

He has worked hard and also owns some really expensive cars. From Audi to Kia, the actor has a huge collection. His latest purchase was on last year’s Diwali. He even shared the news on social media.

Dilip is the owner of the Audi Q7. Its price in India starts at Rs 79.99 Lakh and goes up to Rs 88.33 Lakh. The price of the Petrol version for Q7 ranges between Rs 79.99 Lakh – Rs 88.33 Lakh. He also has Toyota Innova. It is a 7-seater MUV available in a price range of Rs. 17.30 - 25.32 Lakh.

He purchased a black Kia Sonet subcompact SUV which is priced around Rs 12.29 lakh. Kia Sonet is offered in 27 variants.

The actor had been part of many other shows too-- Kya Baat Hai, Do Aur Do Paanch, Daal Mein Kala, Kora Kagaz, Hum Sab Baraati, C.I.D. Currently, he is one of the highest-paid actors in the telly world.

