Wow! Gauahar Khan looks elegant in her new photoshoot as she flaunts her baby bump

The gorgeous Ishaqzaade actress is soon going to be a mommy and she keeps sharing cute posts and reels about her upcoming motherhood.
new photoshoot

MUMBAI :Gauahar Khan is one of the most popular faces on Television. From her Bigg Boss stint to the web series Shiksha Mandal, Gauahar has always impressed with her screen presence and performances. The gorgeous Ishaqzaade actress is soon going to be a mommy and she keeps sharing cute posts and reels about her upcoming  motherhood.

Now, Gauahar Khan has shared a stunning photoshoot with celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani and she looks absolutely ravishing in the video. She captioned it, “The most special shoot I did as a fully pregnant Gauahar !!!! I chose it with people I love !”

Fans poured in their love for the actress. One wrote, “Most beautiful mommy to be” Another wrote, “She maintained the grace and didn't flaunt her naked belly to show her baby bump just to follow the filthy trend set by other celebs.” Another commented, “Gorgeous Mommy to be MAASHAALLAH”

Gauahar hubby Zaid Darbar commented, “OMG Mommy !!This is so classy I love it ! You look stunning Great work @iamkenferns.”=

Check out her post here;

Gauahar shared one with the photographer himself and captioned it, “With G & Jr G @gauaharkhan @dabbooratnani.”

About Author

Latest Video
