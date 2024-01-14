Wow! Geetanjali Mishra Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane: Kite Flying, a Nostalgic Year-Round Passion

MUMBAI: On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, popular actress Geetanjali Mishra shared her cherished memories of kite flying from her childhood. Makar Sankranti, also known as the Kite festival, is celebrated with enthusiasm across India, marking the arrival of spring.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Geetanjali emphasized that kite flying isn't just a seasonal activity restricted to Makar Sankranti; it's a year-round passion in her hometown. She vividly painted the picture of vibrant kites adorning the skies throughout the year, creating a lively spectacle. The actress reminisced about her childhood, dedicating endless hours to the exhilarating pastime on terraces.

"In UP, the anticipation for Makar Sankranti builds up two weeks prior, prompting my friends and me to embark on a kite-buying spree," Geetanjali shared. Armed with their bulk purchases, they transformed their terraces into lively arenas for aerial battles. The thrill of cutting opponents' kites and engaging in spirited chases became the essence of their days.

Geetanjali recalled a specific incident where a joyous pursuit resulted in a tumble and minor injuries. Despite trying to keep it a secret, mothers' uncanny intuition prevailed, leading to family concern. In her hometown, remnants of those spirited kite-flying days manifest as mementoes—a collection of kites serving as nostalgic artifacts.

The laughter, camaraderie, and occasional mishaps are woven into the fabric of these kites, symbolizing not just a seasonal festivity but a year-round love affair with the skies, Geetanjali expressed sentimentally.

The 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' actress, currently portraying Rajesh Singh in the sitcom, invites a glimpse into the cultural richness and joyful traditions that surround Makar Sankranti.

