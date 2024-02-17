Wow! Here are some glimpses from Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev fame Sonarika Bhadoria's pre-wedding celebrations, take a look

MUMBAI: Television actress Sonarika Bhadoria, who is known for her role in show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, had her Roka ceremony on 3rd December 2022 and shared some stunning pictures from the function on her social media page.

The actress had announced her engagement to businessman Vikas Parashar earlier this year in May. The couple incidentally met at a gym, became friends and eventually fell in love. Sonarika had also earlier said that she never wanted to marry an actor.

Now, the couple who got engaged on May 2022 are all set to tie the knot on 18th February this year. The couple will be getting married in Sawai Madhopur, Ranthambore.

The couple as per sources will also have a reception in Vikas’s hometown Faridabad, Haryana.

Earlier commenting on their relationship Sonarika had said, “We have been dating each other since the past seven years and my family and friends always knew about it. My friends would often tell me to make it official, but we wanted to take our time.”

Here are some glimpses from her pre-wedding ceremony, take a look -

We wish the actress heartily congratulations!

