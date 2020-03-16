Wow! Here’s proof that the fashion police does not bother Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Sriti Jha

Read on to know how the fashion police does not bother Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Sriti Jha.
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back yet another time with an amazing update from the fashion world.

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha to participate in the upcoming season

Sriti Jha is a well-known actress in the industry. She became famous after acting in the Zee TV serial Kumkum Bhagya for more than 7 years. Sriti Jha portrayed the iconic character of Pragya. Fans loved her chemistry and her performance in the show. Sriti has quit the show, and it seems that she is on a travel spree. She loves to travel and try adventurous things like snorkeling.

Sriti Jha made her debut back in the year 2007 playing the character of Malini Sharma in Disney India's teen drama Dhoom Machaao Dhoom. Later on, she went on to be a part of Jiya Jale where she played Sunaina Kotak. Now, she will be seen performing dangerous stunts in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

She is one of the actresses in telly town who is carefree and does not bother the fashion police.

Recently, Ashlesha Sawant, who will be seen in Anupamaa, took to her social media and uploaded some pictures wherein Sriti was seen along with Kanchi, enjoying Kanchi’s birthday bash.

Sawant captioned the pictures as, “Part Dos : Guilty of bad behaviour Happy Raging Birthday @kanchikaul”

Have a look!

In these pictures, all the three ladies of telly town were looking absolutely stunning, but the most captivating accessory was Sriti’s neon yellow footwear that she wore recently at the launch of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Have a look!

Well, isn't that proof that she does not bother about the fashion police?

Also read: SUPER SEXY! Sriti Jha looks drop dead gorgeous in these sexy pictures

Well, what is your take on the same?

Do let us know your view.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Wow! Here's proof that the fashion police does not bother Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Sriti Jha
