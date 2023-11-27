Wow! Himanshi Khurana celebrates her birthday in style: A sneak peek into her stylish celebration

On November 27, Himanshi marked her birthday in style. She did share some adorable birthday celebration pictures with her fans.
Himanshi Khurana

MUMBAI: Actress and singer Himanshi Khurana has consistently been a highly talked-about figure in the industry since participating in Bigg Boss 13. 

Take A Look:-

Himanshi won her supporters' hearts. On November 27, Himanshi marked her birthday in style. 

She did share some adorable birthday celebration pictures with her fans.

(Also read: Oh No! Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana opens up about Salman Khan shutting down, “I was giving respect but it was shown that the other person was right”)

She looked eternal in her pink co-ord ensemble on her big day. 

She received a birthday surprise while she enjoyed her birthday with her friends. She was seen dancing with them and enjoying her birthday celebration. 

She previously shared a picture of herself looking gorgeous while wearing a saree.

(Also read: These pictures of Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz from the former’s birthday celebrations are unmissable )

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

