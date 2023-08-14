Wow! Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan all set to showcase their on-screen chemistry once again in a new show titled ‘Pashmeena’

Gauri and Hiten are all set to feature together in the SAB Tv show titled Pashmeena.
Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan

MUMBAI: Hiten and Gauri are one of the most loved television couples. The duo used to rule the television screens in the early 2000s with their awesome chemistry and commendable performances in serials like Kutumb and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. It’s been long since we saw them together on screen. Fans have been eager to see their chemistry back on the screens and looks like their wish will come true soon!

Gauri and Hiten are all set to feature together in the SAB Tv show titled Pashmeena. The show is currently being shot in Mumbai but will soon shift their location to Kashmir. Speaking of the storyline of the show, a source close to the project revealed, “The story is based between Kashmir and Mumbai. Hiten’s character, who is married and has a child in Mumbai, travels to Kashmir where he gets involved romantically with someone else. As the story progresses, Hiten’s character will get to know that he has another daughter in Kashmir, too. The makers are keeping details about Gauri’s character under wraps for now. It will be interesting to see Gauri and Hiten together on screen after eight years. They were last seen in the TV show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi.”

We cannot wait to see the dynamic and adorable pair on the big screens. Are you excited too for their comeback together? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Gangaa Kutumb Pavitra Rishta Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai Noorjahan TV news TellyChakkar
