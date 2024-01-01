Wow! Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan Reunite on Screen After 8 Years in Pashminna: A Tale of Love and Resilience

Television stalwart Hiten Tejwani opens up about the unique experience of shooting Pashminna in Kashmir, reuniting with wife Gauri Pradhan after eight years, and the intriguing storyline that sets the show apart.
Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan

MUMBAI: In an exclusive interview, Hiten Tejwani, a seasoned television actor with over two decades of experience, shares insights into his latest venture, Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke. The limited series, helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra and airing on Sony Sab, has brought Hiten to the picturesque locales of Kashmir, offering a unique outdoor shoot experience.

Unlike traditional television shoots confined to studios in Mumbai, Pashminna opted for on-location filming in Kashmir. Hiten reflects on the challenges of shooting in the cold weather but notes that the cast adapted to the conditions. The outdoor shoot concluded in December, capturing the essence of the region during autumn and winter.

Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan, who first met on the sets of Kutumb in 2001 and married in 2004, are back on screen together after an eight-year hiatus. The couple had received numerous offers during this period, but Hiten reveals that Pashminna's unique storyline drew them back. The show explores the complexities of their character's past, adding depth and intrigue to their on-screen dynamic.

The actor emphasizes that the decision to reunite in Pashminna was influenced by the substance of the narrative. While many offers portrayed them in stereotypical husband-wife roles, Pashminna offered a fresh perspective with elements of strain, history, and character development. This factor intrigued the couple, prompting them to choose this project over others.

When asked about Gauri Pradhan being his favourite co-star, Hiten laughs and acknowledges the unique chemistry they share. Having worked together on various projects, their existing rapport contributes to a seamless on-screen dynamic. Hiten appreciates the natural flow of scenes, avoiding the need for extra efforts to build chemistry.

Airing on Sony Sab since October, Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke is a limited series consisting of 54 episodes, scheduled to conclude in mid-2024. The show not only marks the return of Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan as an on-screen couple but also promises a tale woven with love, resilience, and a captivating storyline.

Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan's reunion in Pashminna adds a layer of nostalgia for fans, blending their established chemistry with a fresh and compelling narrative.

