WOW! This is how Aishwarya Khare starts her day on the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi

Bhagya Lakshmi, Zee TV, Aishwarya Khare, Rohit Suchanti, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal, Aman Gandhi, Tellychakkar

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/17/2022 - 14:51
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed.

One of Zee TV's most popular shows is Bhagya Lakshmi, starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Among the other stars of the show are Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati and Smita Bansal. 

The fans love to watch the celebs off-screen as well. The people like knowing what the actors are doing and how they are prepping for their roles.

Aishwarya Khare recently took to Instagram and shared a few stories where she can be seen getting ready for her shoot in the morning. We can see her hair and makeup being done while she is enjoying some coffee and music.

Check out her stories here:

The morning routine of Aishwarya Khare looks interesting and fun. Meanwhile, the plot of the show is gaining a lot of attraction and love. The audience can’t wait to see what happens next.

