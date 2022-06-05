Wow! This is how Anupamaa flaunted her mehendi design before her dream wedding with Anuj

Read on to know more about the mehendi design Anupamaa has on her hand before her dream wedding with Anuj.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 19:01
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues overall from domestic violence to live-in relationships to family issues.   

As we know, Anupamaa and Anuj are going to get married in the show. Along with their fans, even Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna and Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly cannot keep calm as they both are going to get hitched soon and will be known as Mr and Mrs Anuj Kapadia.

Also read: Delightful! Have a look at these pictures of Anupamaa and Anuj’s sangeet; Mika Singh gives special performance

Earlier, we showed you the pictures of Anupamaa’s sangeet with her family and Mika Singh. The ace singer would be promoting his upcoming show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’, which would be aired on Star Bharat. Well, in the pictures, Mika is surrounded by the Shah family who are dressed up and color coordinated in magenta pink and lavender for the sangeet ceremony. Mika wore a yellow long jacket with a black tee and pants.

Check here!

 

 

Earlier, we had reported that Anupamaa’s mehndi was slightly visible, but now we bring to you an update regarding the mehendi on the back of her hand. Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa took to social media and shared a glimpse of the same.

Have a look at the screenshot!

Also read: Love Is In The Air! Here’s how Anupamaa and Anuj enjoyed their first date, glimpses go viral

So how excited are you to see the wedding of MaAn?

Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 19:01

