Wow! Imlie’s Megha Chakraborty is off on a vacation with THIS special person

She was last seen playing the role of Imlie which also stars Seerat Kapoor and Karan Vohra. She is no longer part of the show, but viewers loved her role and performance in the show.
Megha

MUMBAI: Megha Charakorty has been one of the most popular faces of Indian Television. The actress has been part of some of the well-known TV shows like Badii Devrani, Krishna Chali London, Swaraj and many more. She is currently ruling the Tv screens with his performance in the titular role of the hit show Imlie. She was last seen in Kaatelal and Sons, which was loved by the audience.

She was last seen playing the role of Imlie which also stars Seerat Kapoor and Karan Vohra. She is no longer part of the show, but viewers loved her role and performance in the show. 

Fans love to see a glimpse of what their favorite stars are like in real life too. Megha, who has a huge fan base, loves to share glimpses from not only the sets of her shows but also when she is not shooting on her social media pages.

Recently the Imlie actress jetted off with her BFF Harsh Phull who she has worked with in the show Kaatelal & Sons. She shared a sweet picture with him with both of them in the aircraft. Check out their picture here;

Meanwhile she later shared a glimpse of passing the Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi. Check out her video here;

What are your thoughts on Megha’s story? Tell us in the comments below;

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

