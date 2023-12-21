Wow! Ishqbaaaz actress Shrenu Parikh’s grand engagement and sangeet with Akshay Mhatre has our heart, BFFs Surbhi Chandna and Mansi Shrivastava share lovely glimpses

Shrenu Parikh and the love of her life Akshay Mhatre are currently getting ready for their wedding. On her social media accounts, she has now formally announced it.
Shrenu Parikh

MUMBAI: Shrenu Parikh is one of the most well-known figures in the television industry with a large fan following. The actress is currently beaming with joy as she gets ready to start a new chapter in her life. Shrenu Parikh and the love of her life Akshay Mhatre are currently getting ready for their wedding. On her social media accounts, she has now formally announced it.

Shrenu and Akshay will soon be tying the knot and their wedding festivities have begun. The duo recently had their haldi ceremony and Shrenu made an amazing entry on a scooter with Piya Albela actor Akshay sitting behind. The duo were twinning in green. Now the couple had a fun engagement and haldi ceremony and its lovely glimpses were shared by the actress’s besties Mansi Shrivastava and Surbhi Chandna. For the engagement Shrenu and Akshay performed on the song Mere Naam Tu from Shah Rukh Khan's film Zero.  

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre got together in 2021 while filming Ghar Ek Mandir, a television series. During their time there, they fell in love, and they have been dating ever since. Even the couple's roka ceremony took place at Akshay's Mumbai home in March. The actor-couple revealed that the final week of December will be their wedding. Shrenu added that she is thrilled to be a Gujarati bride and that their wedding would be held in her hometown of Vadodara.

