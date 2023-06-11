Wow! Shrenu Parikh fame of 'Ishqbaaaz' all set to marry long-time beau Akshay Mhatre in December

MUMBAI: Shrenu Parikh is one of the most well-known figures in the television industry with a large fan following. The actress is currently beaming with joy as she gets ready to start a new chapter in her life. Shrenu Parikh and the love of her life Akshay Mhatre are currently getting ready for their wedding. On her social media accounts, she has now formally announced it.

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre just made their official wedding announcement with a fresh Instagram post a few hours ago. Shrenu and Akshay may be seen holding hands in the post. They captioned this post while sharing it, "Gaana stale hai.. par feelings fresh hai! TWO #45daystogo." The celebrity from Ishqbaaaz is scheduled to tie the knot in December.

Fans and friends flocked to the comment section of Shrenu and Akshay's post as soon as they uploaded it, wishing the soon-to-be-married couple all the best. Their message was commented on by Adhvik Mahajan, Aalisha Panwar, Mansi Srivastava, and numerous others. However, actor Nakuul Mehta from Ishqbaaaz and actress Krishna Mukherjee both expressed admiration for their post.

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre got together in 2021 while filming Ghar Ek Mandir, a television series. During their time there, they fell in love, and they have been dating ever since. Even the couple's roka ceremony took place at Akshay's Mumbai home in March. The actor-couple revealed that the final week of December will be their wedding. Shrenu added that she is thrilled to be a Gujarati bride and that their wedding would be held in her hometown of Vadodara.

In addition to appearing in a number of shows including Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon- Ek Baar Phir, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampan, Ishqbaaaz, Ghar Ek Mandir, and others, Shrenu Parikh made her TV debut in 2010 with the show Zindgi Ka Har Rang..Gulaal. She is presently portraying Maitree's lead character. However, Akshay is best known for playing Naren Vyas in the hit show Piyaa Albela.

Credit- Pinkvilla