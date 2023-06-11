Wow! Shrenu Parikh fame of 'Ishqbaaaz' all set to marry long-time beau Akshay Mhatre in December

The actress is currently beaming with joy as she gets ready to start a new chapter in her life. Shrenu Parikh and the love of her life Akshay Mhatre are currently getting ready for their wedding. On her social media accounts, she has now formally announced it.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 15:00
Shrenu

MUMBAI: Shrenu Parikh is one of the most well-known figures in the television industry with a large fan following. The actress is currently beaming with joy as she gets ready to start a new chapter in her life. Shrenu Parikh and the love of her life Akshay Mhatre are currently getting ready for their wedding. On her social media accounts, she has now formally announced it.

(Also read: WOW! Has Shrenu Parikh found her perfect wedding dress? Here's what the bride-to-be has to say; WATCH VIDEO

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre just made their official wedding announcement with a fresh Instagram post a few hours ago. Shrenu and Akshay may be seen holding hands in the post. They captioned this post while sharing it, "Gaana stale hai.. par feelings fresh hai! TWO #45daystogo." The celebrity from Ishqbaaaz is scheduled to tie the knot in December.

Take A Look:-

 
Fans and friends flocked to the comment section of Shrenu and Akshay's post as soon as they uploaded it, wishing the soon-to-be-married couple all the best. Their message was commented on by Adhvik Mahajan, Aalisha Panwar, Mansi Srivastava, and numerous others. However, actor Nakuul Mehta from Ishqbaaaz and actress Krishna Mukherjee both expressed admiration for their post.

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre got together in 2021 while filming Ghar Ek Mandir, a television series. During their time there, they fell in love, and they have been dating ever since. Even the couple's roka ceremony took place at Akshay's Mumbai home in March. The actor-couple revealed that the final week of December will be their wedding. Shrenu added that she is thrilled to be a Gujarati bride and that their wedding would be held in her hometown of Vadodara.

In addition to appearing in a number of shows including Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon- Ek Baar Phir, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampan, Ishqbaaaz, Ghar Ek Mandir, and others, Shrenu Parikh made her TV debut in 2010 with the show Zindgi Ka Har Rang..Gulaal. She is presently portraying Maitree's lead character. However, Akshay is best known for playing Naren Vyas in the hit show Piyaa Albela.

(Also read: Shrenu Parikh on resuming work post-recovering from COVID-19

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Credit- Pinkvilla

 

Shrenu Parikh Akshay Mhatre Zee TV Maitree &TV Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki Ishqbaaaz TellyChakkar Bhaweeka Chaudhary Zaan Khan Nandini new show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Punar Vivaah
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 15:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Master plan! Seerat turns the table by showing divorce papers
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
OMG! Inside Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta’s lavish party-packed Goa escape! Check out the pictures here!
MUMBAI: The show Udaariyaan is and will remain iconic for many reasons, but it will mostly be remembered for Fateh and...
Wow! Shrenu Parikh fame of 'Ishqbaaaz' all set to marry long-time beau Akshay Mhatre in December
MUMBAI: Shrenu Parikh is one of the most well-known figures in the television industry with a large fan following. The...
Trolled! “You really don't know how to respect saree” netizens trolls Disha Patani for her latest appearance
MUMBAI: Disha Patani is indeed one of the major head turners coming from the acting space, who definitely knows the...
Wow! Manish Malhotra Diwali party: Gauri Khan looked like an epitome of class and sophistication in a simple pearl grey saree
MUMBAI: Festive vibes call for traditional Indian outfits along with dance and celebrations.Diwali 2023 is round the...
Finally! Tara Sutaria reacts to her relationship status, confirms being single; Says 'When my parents read about dating rumours...'
MUMBAI: In 2018, at Karan Johar's Diwali celebration, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain got together. In 2020, they declared...
Recent Stories
Disha Patani
Trolled! “You really don't know how to respect saree” netizens trolls Disha Patani for her latest appearance
Latest Video
Related Stories
Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta
OMG! Inside Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta’s lavish party-packed Goa escape! Check out the pictures here!
Beti Padhao
COLORS joins forces with the Ministry of Women and Child Development to support the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative to bring societal change
Riya Sharma
Exclusive! Riya Sharma to enter Star Plus’s Teri Meri Doriyaan!
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Nine contestants are nominated this week whose journey will come to an end in the upcoming week
Ashi Singh
Aww...Ashi Singh bids adieu to Meet; says 'The show was an another omega to my life'
Munawar Faruqui
Munawar Faruqui gives it back to Vicky Jain as latter steals ration from his room; fans praise Munawar’s move!