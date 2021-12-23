WOW: Ismeet Kohli to mark her TV debut with Rajita Sharma’s next!

MUMBAI: Ismeet Kohli is best known for featuring in an ad alongside the former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. She quit her job as a management consultant in March 2021 and decided to join showbiz.

Rajita Sharma has an upcoming new show, a mature love story, which will feature Sushmita Mukherjee and Rajendra Gupta as the lead couple. We have now learnt that the maker has signed Ismeet Kohli for a pivotal part in the family drama. Ismeet, who has done a few theatre workshops, commercials and a couple of web series. The show will mark Ismeet’s debut on TV.

While she refused to divulge much about the show, she said, “All I can say is that it is a progressive and interesting story. At this stage, there is a lot for me to learn as an actor. I have not had any formal training and I will learn a great deal while working with Sushmita Mukherjee ma’am and Rajendra Gupta sir.”

