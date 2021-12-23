News

WOW: Ismeet Kohli to mark her TV debut with Rajita Sharma’s next!

Ismeet Kohli is best known for featuring in an ad alongside the former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. She quit her job as a management consultant in March 2021 and decided to join showbiz.

23 Dec 2021
Rajita Sharma has an upcoming new show, a mature love story, which will feature Sushmita Mukherjee and Rajendra Gupta as the lead couple. We have now learnt that the maker has signed Ismeet Kohli for a pivotal part in the family drama. Ismeet, who has done a few theatre workshops, commercials and a couple of web series. The show will mark Ismeet’s debut on TV.

While she refused to divulge much about the show, she said, “All I can say is that it is a progressive and interesting story. At this stage, there is a lot for me to learn as an actor. I have not had any formal training and I will learn a great deal while working with Sushmita Mukherjee ma’am and Rajendra Gupta sir.”

