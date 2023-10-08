WOW! Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? To go on air from this date; read to know more

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon ? is one of the most loved shows on television and the fans are super crazy for the lead pair of Barun and Sanaya and they consider them as one of the iconic pairs of television.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 08/10/2023 - 13:55
ISS PYAAR KO KYA NAAM DOON

MUMBAI:  Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon ? is one of the most loved and celebrated serials of television.

The show stars Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani in lead roles and their pair was loved by the audience and they are considered as one of the most iconic and loved pairs of television.

The show is produced by Gul Khan, Nissar Parvez, and Rajesh Chadha under the banner of 4 Lions Films.

The show began on 6 June 2011 and it went off air on 30 November 2012.

In the year 2015, Hotstar launched eight episodes of the Web – Series Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? – Ek Jasha where Barun and Sanaya reprised their respective roles as Arnav and Khushi.

The show was a huge success and the audience was demanding for another season.

But then Barun in an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar did confirm that there wouldn’t be another season that wouldn’t be and Sanaya and he are busy in other work commitments.

But now we have some good news from the fans of the show, the show will have re–run on Star Plus from this Saturday at 6: 30 pm.

The fans would once again witness the love story of Arnav and Khushi as these characters have become iconic household names.

We are sure that the fans can’t wait to watch their favorite actors on screen again.

Are you excited for the re–run?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 08/10/2023 - 13:55

Comments

Add new comment

Agatha
Sexy! Actress Agatha Figueiroa is too hot to handle in these pictures
