WOW! It's a Double Date for #UmRash aka Umar and Rashmi with These Bigg Boss 15 Friends!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 might have been one of the most talked-about seasons and it will surely be for its People. Some of the most talked-about people have been Rashmi Desai and Umar Riaz. Ans their fans have shipped them together as a couple for a little while now, but both have maintained that they are just friends and after coming out of the Bigg Boss house they have been spotted together multiple times.

Rashmi Desai is one of the biggest names in the Television industry, she shot to fame with her show, 'Uttaran'. She is known for her powerful roles, and her strong opinions, she is known to speak her mind. And that is why maybe she was one of the strongest contestants, on Bigg Boss.

ALSO READ: Birthday Wishes! Rashami Desai celebrates her B’day with besties Umar Riaz, Rajiv Adatia, and Neha Bhasin

And it looks like the duo reunited again together on Rashmi's birthday and also gain to catch up with their other Bigg Boss 15 friends, Neha Bhasin and Rajvi Adatia.

The foursome seems to be getting along really well, the four of them also got together for dinner after celebrating Shamita Shetty's birthday.

And they seem to be making up for a lost time in the Bigg Boss 15 house by caching up on Instagram trends, they made a really fun real together that you can check out here:

Fans feel really great seeing people be friends after the grueling journey in the Bigg Boss house.

While in a conversation with Tellychakkar, Rashmi spoke about her big boss journey

she said, "Journeys are supposed to be like a rollercoaster, I've had my ups and downs like I am sure everyone on the show has been. But this time around I has enjoyed myself a lot. And when you look at the show from the outside as a viewer it is very different than actually living it, and for my expectations, I did not have any expectations but I did expect a line of respect from people I thought were closest to me. And I realized that I understood people better and my judgment of people was right."

For More Entertainment News, Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com!

ALSO READ: Shocking! Check out Rohit Shetty’s reaction when Tejasswi couldn’t recognize him



