Wow! Jhanak’s Hiba Nawab shares her mesmerizing new look from her show, check it out

Hiba Nawab who has a huge fan following, keeps sharing glimpses from her life as well as the show. She recently shared her latest look from the show and she looks stunning in it.
Hiba Nawab

MUMBAI: Jhanak has been winning hearts with its emotional storyline. It is the tale of a young girl who dreams to be a dancer but grows up in hardship. Jhanak fights all challenges to achieve her dreams but that is when a tragedy strikes her family, and her world is shattered. The titular role is played by Hiba Nawab while Anirudh is played by Krushal Ahuja.

Hiba Nawab who has a huge fan following, keeps sharing glimpses from her life as well as the show. She recently shared her latest look from the show and she looks stunning in it. She simply captioned the pictures, “Jhanak”. Take a look at her video here;

What are your thoughts on Hiba’s look from Jhanak? Tell us in the comments below. 

As per the current track, Jhanak, unable to bear the pain, attempts to take her own life. Anirudh, witnessing the unfolding tragedy, loses control over his emotions. Blaming Guruji for manipulating honour and leading to yet another life hanging in the balance, Anirudh confronts the spiritual guide.

