Wow! Jhanak's Hiba Nawab vacations in Goa, check out her glamorous glimpses

Hiba Nawab who has a huge fan following, keeps sharing glimpses from her life as well as the show.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 12:20
Hiba Nawab

MUMBAI: Jhanak has been winning hearts with its emotional storyline. It is the tale of a young girl who dreams to be a dancer but grows up in hardships. Jhanak fights all challenges to achieve her dreams but that is when a tragedy strikes her family, and her world is shattered. The titular role is played by Hiba Nawab while Anirudh is played by Krushal Ahuja.

Also Read- Hiba Nawab aka Jhanak from Star Plus Show Jhanak, Shares Her Excitement For Collaborating With Star Plus Yet Again

Hiba Nawab who has a huge fan following, keeps sharing glimpses from her life as well as the show. Hiba seems to be holidaying in Goa and has now shared amazing glimpses. She captioned one story as “Jhanak in Goa”. Check out her glimpses here;

What are your thoughts on Hiba’s story? Tell us in the comments below.

As per the current track of the show, even though Anirudh says he enjoys looking after Jhanak, he still hasn't realized that he is in love with her. Anirudh solely thinks about and worries about Jhanak all the time.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 12:20

