Wow! Jhanak's Hiba Nawab vacations in Goa, check out her glamorous glimpses

MUMBAI: Jhanak has been winning hearts with its emotional storyline. It is the tale of a young girl who dreams to be a dancer but grows up in hardships. Jhanak fights all challenges to achieve her dreams but that is when a tragedy strikes her family, and her world is shattered. The titular role is played by Hiba Nawab while Anirudh is played by Krushal Ahuja.

Hiba Nawab who has a huge fan following, keeps sharing glimpses from her life as well as the show. Hiba seems to be holidaying in Goa and has now shared amazing glimpses. She captioned one story as “Jhanak in Goa”. Check out her glimpses here;

As per the current track of the show, even though Anirudh says he enjoys looking after Jhanak, he still hasn't realized that he is in love with her. Anirudh solely thinks about and worries about Jhanak all the time.

