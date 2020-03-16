WOW! Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan fame Parth Samthaan reveals he draws major INSPIRATION from THIS Bollywood superstar

 Parth Samthaan is currently shooting for KYY 4 and we can't keep calm. Apart from this show, Parth has some great projects in his kitty. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 16:27
Mumbai :TV's handsome hunk Parth Samthaan was last seen in Star Plus and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2. The actor played the lead role of Anurag Basu.
 
He won several accolades for his amazing performance in the show. Also, his on-screen pairing with Erica Fernandes became a huge hit. 

Not just Parth, but the entire star cast of Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 was lauded for their stellar performance in the popular drama series.  
 
The actor also sported his heroic avatar in ALT Balaji's Mai Hero Boll Raha Hun post his stint in Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2.
 
Ever since then, Parth has been away from the small screen. However, the actor has appeared in a number of music videos. 
 

Parth is popularly known for his performance in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. 
 
The actor romanced Niti Taylor in the show and fans still can't get over this hot pairing. 
 
Parth is currently shooting for KYY 4 and we can't keep calm. 
 
Apart from this show, Parth has some great projects in his kitty. 
 
The actor is all set to be seen in a big-budget movie titled Ghudchadi which has some of the popular names of Bollywood. 
 
Sanjay Dutt is one of them who will be essaying a pivotal role in this movie. 
 
On the special occasion of Sanju Baba's birthday, Parth had taken to his social media handle to wish the 90s superstar. 
 
Parth is soon going to share the screen with Sanju Baba and as he wished him for his birthday, he also revealed that Sanjay is his inspiration. 
 
Take a look:
 
 
Produced by Nidhi Dutta, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner of Keep Dreaming Pictures and T-Series, Ghudchadi also stars Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar and Aruna Irani in pivotal roles.
 
Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 
 
