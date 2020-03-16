WOW! Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan fame Parth Samthaan reveals he draws major INSPIRATION from THIS Bollywood superstar

Mumbai :TV's handsome hunk Parth Samthaan was last seen in Star Plus and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2. The actor played the lead role of Anurag Basu.

He won several accolades for his amazing performance in the show. Also, his on-screen pairing with Erica Fernandes became a huge hit.



Not just Parth, but the entire star cast of Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 was lauded for their stellar performance in the popular drama series.

The actor also sported his heroic avatar in ALT Balaji's Mai Hero Boll Raha Hun post his stint in Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2.