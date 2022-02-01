WOW! Kangana Ranaut to turn a host for TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's upcoming reality show

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut has always been in the news for some or the other reason.

The actress has had a flourishing career and delivered so many hits over the years.

There is nothing that the actress has not done and nailed it like a pro.

The diva is once again in the news as she confirmed about hosting her first show ever.

ALSO READ:Explosive! Kangana Ranaut trolls Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the ongoing unrest in Ottawa

Hours after ALTBalaji announced that the most fearless reality show will soon be unveiled by Ekta Kapoor, a popular entertainment portal has now reported that Kangana Ranaut will be coming on board as the fiery host.

It further stated that the official announcement of the new reality show with Kangana as host will happen on 2 February.

Further reports state that the reality show's filming was set to kick off in February and wrap up by April.

Currently, however, there is no clarity on when the makers will begin shooting.

As for the details of the reality show, it was going to be a bold format along the lines of the extremely popular American reality dating show Temptation Island. However, the makers have now changed the format slightly to suit the Indian audience. Sources also revealed to Pinkvilla that Kangana is on board and wants to go all out with her first web gig.

The reality show will see as many as 13 to 15 contestants battling it out and Poonam Pandey is also expected to be a part of it.

Kangana has always been a pro at doing anything in her own style and we are sure she will nail this time too.

How excited are you to see Kangana as a host? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Credits: Pinkvilla

ALSO READ: Hilarious! Kangana Ranaut calls Nawazuddin Siddique ‘HOT’ in her recent Instagram post, here is the reason