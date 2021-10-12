WOW! Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath shops for 'Kanjak Puja' in busy Mumbai market; Video Inside

MUMBAI: Renowned comedian Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath, who barely makes a public appearance, was captured in the lenses of the paparazzi on Tuesday, October 12.

The star wife was seen in a comfy kurti and pencil line pants with hair tied in a bun.

Ginni Chatrath requested the shutterbugs to let her go home early as her toddler son Trishaan is alone at home. Speaking about Navratri, Ginni said that she came to do shopping for 'Kanjak Puja'. The comedian's wife came to buy gifts to give it to the little girls on this auspicious day. Ginni also said that she is just busy with the kids at home. Watch the video right here:

Her affable personality has surely won hearts and she couldn't stop smiling as she politely spoke to the media. For its first, Ginni was spotted at a popular market.

Talking about Kapil and Ginni, they met in college and tied the knot on December 12, 2018. The couple is blessed with two children - Anayra Sharma (1 year 10 months old) and Trishaan Sharma (8 months).

Kapil had introduced Ginni as the 'love of his life' through a tweet and soon their loved up picture went viral. Kapil Sharma has always credited wife Ginni to be the reason behind him maintaining his sanity. He was earlier rumoured to be in a relationship with producer Preeti Simoes.

Speaking about his professional stints, he's returned with The Kapil Sharma Show and it has been receiving mixed reviews from the audience for having nothing new to offer.

