Wow! From Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah to Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar, for these Tv couples age is only a number

MUMBAI: They say love is blind, as it sees no religion, caste, color or age. This has been proved true not just with ordinary people but with celebs as well. Today we bring to you a list of Tv actors for whom age is just a number and the age gap between these couples will surprise you.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya

Disha’s real-life love story with singer and husband Rahul Vaidya is one of the sweetest stories of love in showbiz. The two had been friends for a while before Rahul proposed to Disha on National television. The two often share snippets and pictures from their personal life and travels for their fans on social media. Disha is 27 and Rahul is 34.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh

Neha and Rohanpreet met while filming a music video. Neha is 33 and Rohanpreet is 26. The couple have featured together in the song ‘Nehu Da Vyah’.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar

Gauahar and Zaid who famously met during the lockdown tied the knot in December 2020. The couple recently welcomed a baby boy together. Interestingly Gauahar is 39 while Zaid is 27 years old.

Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek

Kashmera and Krushna who initially kept their marriage under wraps have been married for the last 10 years. The couple who have twin boys born from surrogacy have a big age gap. Kashmera is 50 while Krusha is 38.

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai met on the reality show Bigg Boss. Kishwer is 40 and Suyyash is 32. The couple recently celebrated their 11 year anniversary of their relationship together.

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode

Pankhuri and Gautam met on the sets of the mythological show, Suryaputra Karn. The couple got married in 2018 and are expecting twins soon. Pankhuri is 30 years old while Gautam is 44 years old.

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan

Pavitra (34)and Eijaz (46) met in the Bigg Boss house. Talking about their 12 year age gap Pavitra once said, “Why is it an issue if a couple has a 10-12 years age gap? I don’t think there is anything wrong if a 33-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man are falling in love with each other. What is the problem? We both are mature individuals. I don’t think it is a big deal.”

Lata Saberwal and Sanjeev Seth

Lata and Sanjeev met on the sets of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and fell in love. Lata is 45 while Sanjeev is 59 years old.

Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar

Sachin and Supriya is one of the most popular Tv couples. The duo have a 10 year age gap. While Sachin is 63, Supriya is 53.

Snehal Rai and Madhvendra Rai

Snehal Rai who is known for her show Ishq Ka Rang Safed married politician Madhvendra Rai who is an unbelievable 21 years older to her. Speaking about it to a news portal Snehal said, “Ekkis achha hai na? Ek kiss… (laughs). We never spoke about the age gap. People make a big fuss about it. We never saw the age gap between us. Logon ka kaam hai kehna. I have seen many things in life. I have seen a lot of struggles in schooling and college. I have lived in a chawl with my mother and sister. I had to take care of my mother and sister by earning. I used to like a few boys at young age but our backgrounds didn’t match due to societal norms. I focused on work and thought that the man who will like you, will like you for being ‘YOU’. My husband has seen my fights and liked my ‘never giving up’ attitude.”

