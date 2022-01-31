WOW! Kumkum Bhagya fame Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi's these pictures prove that she is more than just a girl-next-door

MUMBAI: Mugdha Chaphekar is currently seen in Zee TV's popular and long-running drama series Kumkum Bhagya.

The actress is seen portraying the role of Prachi Mehra in the show and is paired opposite Krishna Kaul.

The viewers have loved Mugdha's stellar performance and also her on-screen jodi with Krishna.

Mugdha has become a household name in no time.

Before Kumkum Bhagya, Mugdha has appeared in several hit TV shows like Solhah Singaarr, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari, Dharam Veer, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Satrangi Sasural and many more.

The actress' talent is unmatchable which is why she has gained a load of success in her long career span.

We all know how Mugdha's character is shown extremely sweet, subtle and homely in the show.

Prachi is a perfect example of a good wife and a daughter.

Well, Mugdha enjoys a massive fan following in real life too for her sweet and girl-next-door looks.

However, the diva has a different shade in real life as well and her Instagram pictures are proof.

Take a look:

Mugdha is seen in some glamorous avatar, from her outfit to her hairstyle, everything is very trendy.

Well, Mugdha definitely knows how to experiment with her looks with time.

What's your take on Mugdha's elegant avatar? Tell us in the comments.

