Wow! Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir aka Krishna Kaul surprises his Prachi aka Mughda with THIS sweet gesture

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is a popular show, and it is easy to see why. It appeals to those who believe that opposites attract as well as those who believe in fate and that if fate brings two people together, they will stay together regardless of what happens.

The show has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively.

In the show Kumkum Bhagya, Krishna Kaul plays Ranbir Kohli. As a result of the role, his popularity has surged. He has been terrific in the role and captured the hearts of the audience. Krishna first appeared as a villain in the OTT platform Alt Balaji's online series Punch Beat.

ALSO READ: Must Read! From Tina Philip to Anjum Fakih, these Zee TV actresses are indeed exceptional, know why? | Deets Inside

Krishna shares a great rapport with his co-stars specifically, Mughda Chaphekar who plays the role of his love interest and Aparna Mishra aka Shahana.

They often take to social media to share fun behind the scenes moments from the show and poke fun at each other but they also celebrate eachother and give each other really fun surprises.

Krishna aka Ranbir surprised Mughda aka his Prachi with a welcome drink. Mughda who had been off shooting and promoting another project was back on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya and Krishna surprised her with some refreshing Coconut water and Mughda shared the moment on Instagram. How sweet is that!

Check out the post here: