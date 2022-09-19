Wow! Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir aka Krishna Kaul surprises his Prachi aka Mughda with THIS sweet gesture

Kumkum Bhagya is a popular show that enjoys a great fan following and one of the main reasons is the chemistry between Krishna kaul and Mughda Chaphekar aka Ranbir and Prachi. Ranbir welcomed his Prachi back in a very sweet way, check it out!
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is a popular show, and it is easy to see why. It appeals to those who believe that opposites attract as well as those who believe in fate and that if fate brings two people together, they will stay together regardless of what happens.
The show has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively.
In the show Kumkum Bhagya, Krishna Kaul plays Ranbir Kohli. As a result of the role, his popularity has surged. He has been terrific in the role and captured the hearts of the audience. Krishna first appeared as a villain in the OTT platform Alt Balaji's online series Punch Beat.
Krishna shares a great rapport with his co-stars specifically, Mughda Chaphekar who plays the role of his love interest and Aparna Mishra aka Shahana.
They often take to social media to share fun behind the scenes moments from the show and poke fun at each other but they also celebrate eachother and give each other really fun surprises.
Krishna aka Ranbir surprised Mughda aka his Prachi with a welcome drink. Mughda who had been off shooting and promoting another project was back on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya and Krishna surprised her with some refreshing Coconut water and Mughda shared the moment on Instagram. How sweet is that!
Check out the post here:
Meanwhile on the show, things are not really that sweet, Pallavi gets to know about the real DNA report from the doctor and later confronts Sid about it where she finally learns the truth.
Now, Pallavi takes a major step while Prachi and Sid's marriage approaches. Interestingly, Pallavi stops the marriage and makes Prachi leave the mandap. Rhea gets shocked seeing this. When Rhea asks Pallavi about it, a major drama will take place as Pallavi will be seen protecting Prachi’s child.
Pallavi will reveal that Prachi is pregnant with Ranbir's child. This will be a major shock to everyone.
The show is definitely taking an interesting turn!
