Must Read! From Tina Philip to Anjum Fakih, these Zee TV actresses are indeed exceptional, know why? | Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Zee Tv is one of the channels which has given its best content to the audience. The channel was launched in 1992 and since then the current, as well as the former shows, are ruling everyone’s heart and creating a great impact in everyone’s life.

Zee Tv’s all shows namely; Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi, Mithai, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet and Sanjog are doing a great job in holding a special place in the hearts of the audience.

Therefore here in this article, we bring to you the five actresses of Zee TV who are sisters in reel life and have catered to a lot of audience attention. Read below!

Tina Philip as Rhea

Kumkum Bhagya’s Rhea aka Tina Philip is one of the most celebrated actresses of Zee TV. Her role was earlier played by two actresses Pooja Banerjee and Naina Singh. Her character is shown in a grey shade against Prachi aka Mugdha Chaphekar because of which her character faces a lot of trolls.


Anjum Fakih as Srishty Luthra

Kundali Bhagya’s Anjum Fakih aka Srishty Luthra is indeed a darling to her onscreen sister Preeta Luthra aka Shraddha Arya. She is one of the pillars and support systems of her sister Preeta.


Sharain Khanduja as Manushi

Manushi and Meet Hooda are shown as real sisters in the show but they also have some enmity towards each other. As of now, we see that Manushi is jailed and Meet Hooda is exploring her options. 



Munira Kudrati as Shalini "Shalu" Bajwa

Bhagya Lakshmi’s Munira Kudrati aka Shalu is indeed a darling to her onscreen sister Lakshmi Oberoi aka Aishwarya Khare. She is a pillar of strength and her sister Lakshmi looks up to her.


Manisha Purohit as Kaveri

Her character is different from all. She has her own motivation to settle her daughter Damini along with Mohan aka Shabir Ahluwalia as his wife and replace Neeharika Roy aka Radha in his life.



Well, who do you find the most interesting?

Do let us know your views in the comment box below.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com
 

Must Read! From Tina Philip to Anjum Fakih, these Zee TV actresses are indeed exceptional, know why? | Deets Inside
