Must Read! From Shabir Ahluwalia to Krishna Kaul, These actors from ZEE TV have a huge fan-following

MUMBAI : Zee Tv is one of the most successful TV channels that has given the audience the best of the shows. The channel got launched in 1992 and since then, the formerly broadcasted shows, as well as the current shows are stealing everyone’s heart.

As of now Balaji Telefilms’ Bhagya series – Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, and Bhagya Lakshmi are winning everyone’s heart whereas Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet and Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan define love in a different style.

These TV actors who are currenlt part of the channel, have a huge fan-following and the auience loves them on the shows that they are part of!

Therefore here in the article, we bring to you the five actors of Zee TV who have catered a lot of audience attention. Read below!

Shabir is one of the most talented actors in the telly town. Previous to Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan as Mohan, he stole everyone’s heart with his charm in Kumkum Bhagya, as Abhi Mehra husband of Pragya Mehra (Sriti Jha). Currently, he is playing the role of Radha’s love interest!

Even though actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is a part of Sherdil Shergill and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, he is still remembered by his fans as Karan Luthra. Well, after quitting this show, Shakti Arora replaced him on Kundali Bhagya and fans are indeed in awe of his chemistry with Shraddha Arya aka Preeta.

Also read: Fabulous! Check out the times Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Sriti Jha showcased her ADVENTUROUS SIDE

3.

Kumkum Bhagya’s Krishna Kaul is one of the cutest actors of Zee TV and because of his sizzling chemistry with Mugdha Chapehekar aka Prachi, he rules everyone’s hearts. Their fans call them as #PraNbir and they keep showering love on them.

Actor Rohit Suchanti is indeed a heartthrob. He rules not only the television screens but also the hearts of the audience with his sizzling chemistry with Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi. Even though as of now their relationship is going through a tough time on the show, the audience enjoys the little moments between the couple.

Also read: Must Read: Meet all the favourite actors of Ekta Kapoor and Balaji telefilms!

5.

Before Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet where he essays the character of Meet Ahlawat, the actor had won everyone’s heart on Sony TV’s Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye as Uday Sahani. His off and on-screen chemistry with Ashi Singh aka Meet Hooda is really loved by all. The actor regards that he and Ashi are indeed Tom and Jerry on the sets.

Well, who do you find the most handsome?

Do let us know your views in the comment box below.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com



