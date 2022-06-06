Fabulous! Check out the times Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Sriti Jha showcased her ADVENTUROUS SIDE

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya fame actress Sriti Jha is one of the most popular actresses in telly town. She has been part of various TV shows and enjoys a huge fan following.

In addition to her acting skills, she is also known for her adventurous side. Well, the actress is currently off to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 but much before the reality show, the actress showed off her adventurous side. From free-falling, and slacklining, to practicing fire shows, Sriti has been showing her daring side.

Check out the times Sriti showcased her adventurous side.

Flow with fire: The actress recently shared her first time experience of her flow with fire. She wrote, “My first flow with fire. Can’t thank @shubhimittal19 and @kjmittal enough for teaching. Thank you @shrutinagrawal @rockstar_elijah @seedsofbanyan for hosting this magical night. @rap_rowdies for non-stop brilliance throughout the fire show. Thank you @yash_indap for these killer pictures.”

On the slackline: Sriti has been practicing slackline for the longest time. Sharing a glimpse of her experience, Sriti wrote, “I’m always between “yeh kaise ho gaya” and “ab kya karu” on the highline… slackline… generally in line. #highline #dukesnose.”

New adventures: Sharing another experience, the actress wrote, “I have no idea how to put to words how much everyone I met at the girl’s highline gathering has inspired me. To see people fight their fears and challenge gravity has been life altering/motivating. To see people you’ve met for a few minutes show the kind of faith I don’t have in me in all these years was… I was either grinning ear to ear or hooting or in tears throughout the weekend- yes an absolute infant I have been this weekend … Every experience I have looked at with childlike wonder. Thank you @shivanirajeshree for taking care of me when I was behaving like a five year old descending to infancy. Thank you @rheaantony for not giving up on me. Thank you @shrutinagrawal for helping me try again- you have been rightfully named “mama bear”. Thank you @czar23n and @up_psy.down for being my atlas and carrying my super heavy bag through the narrowest trails. And all the “slaydies” - I can’t wait to see you guys again on the highline.”

First waterline: The diva also tried waterline and posted moments from the experience. She wrote, “My first waterline (amateur hi sahi). Kaaleen’s first dip. Got on the line after almost two weeks and everything makes sense now.”

