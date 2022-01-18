WOW! Kumkum Bhagya's Ranbir aka Krishna Kaul's Desi 'Vampire Diaries' Avatar leaves his fans in Awe! Check it out!

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya is successfully running on small screens for seven years now.

With its intriguing storyline, the show started on a grand note and continues to dominate the small screens.

The current track of the show focuses entirely on Ranbir and Prachi.

Krishna Kaul has gained immense popularity for playing the role of Ranbir Kohli in the show Kumkum Bhagya. The actor played this role brilliantly and won the hearts of the viewers. On the OTT platform Alt Balaji, Krishna debuted as a negative character in a web show called Punch Beat.

Fans shower the actor with a lot of love and often make edits of the Kumkum Bhagya star in different scenarios, and Krishna also reposts these on his profile.

Very Recently a fan made an edit of the actor through the years and the actor seems to be bleeding in all. Krishna hilariously responded to the edit and captioned the post 'Vampire Diaries'.

Take a look at the post:

Meanwhile on the show,

As the divorce paper drama comes to an end. a new drama begins.

Rhea gets Prachi arrested in a cheating and robbery case. Alia hides the diamond necklace in Prachi's room and accuses Prachi of theft.

Meanwhile, Ranbir travels to London on the pretext of office work.

Prachi lands up behind bars clueless about how to get out of there. That’s when Shanaya visits her and suggests contacting Sushma as she is the only one who can help Prachi. However, Sushma had warned Prachi that she would never help her in any way.

The show is going through major drama and it is exciting for the audience.

